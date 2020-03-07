Aline Riscado posts an unusual photo with a soccer ball and impresses: “Golaço”

Joginder Mishra
Celebrity drew attention on social media

Aline Riscado enchanted her more than 10 million followers on Instagram with a very different photo last Thursday (5).

On click, the celebrity posed wearing a gold look with shades of transparency and holding a football of the same color. The publication had more than 30 thousand likes and received much praise in the comments. Check out the photo:

#TBT #Carnaval2020 #CarnavalItaipava ♥️

“Golaço”, a follower joked. “Wow what a beautiful woman ❤️ # will live,” said another. “I zoomed in”, fired a bolder fan.

