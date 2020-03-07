After publishing a daring photo, Débora Nascimento refutes criticism

The actress decided to drop the verb on social networks

Débora Nascimento released the verb this Friday afternoon (06). The celebrity was annoyed to receive several criticisms for the photo in which Débora appears as she came into the world.

During an interview with Quem, the actress gave the verb about the case: “I don’t usually see the repercussions. But aggressive comments do exist. It is even sadder to see when they echo this. Unhappy, disgusting and disparaging ”.

“I have no problem with my body and showing it when I want when it is my choice and the way I want it,” she added.

Recently, Débora Nascimento caught the attention of her followers. The muse released a photo in which she appears alongside her friends Glenda and Giselle.

“Our! our lives, bodies, choices, our yes, our no, our carnival # AEscolhaÉNossa # SóNosToqueSePedirmos # NãoÉNo ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.