After giving birth, Marília Mendonça completely changes the look and fans approve

The sertaneja left her followers mad
On the afternoon of Friday (06), Marília Mendonça made a good surprise for her followers and posted a sequence of photos on her official Instagram profile.
In the record, the countryman came up with the longest hair, betting on the card and leaving her followers gaping with her new look. “Guys… (pause so they don’t lose their breath)… look at this cat passing through your feed”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.
gente…(pausa pra não perderem o fôlego)… olha essa gata passando no seu feed, toda construída pelas mãos de @romeufelipe e @rom.concept… meu Deus, eu to bem apaixonada! quando cheguei, já me encantei pelo ambiente maravilhoso e iluminado hiper instagramavel e logo depois o que me chamou a atenção foi o cuidado que ele teve, fazendo o teste de mecha pra ver o que me cabelo aguentaria… olha, nunca vi o loiro sendo levado tão a sério, como vi ontem. esse foi o resultado da nossa construção de beleza e eu to apaixonada. meu MUITO obrigada aos maravilhosos @mauriciocarvalhohair e @leonelclaret e também a make perfeita da @deiasol que me deixou assim as 03:00 da manhã… galera do @lhc.extensoes que contribuiu com essa extensão perfeita e que deu o tchan no resultado… SEM PALAVRAS! obrigada @romeufelipe ♥️
In less than three hours, the record shared by Marília received more than one million likes and collected praise from fans and other celebrities.
“To the world, I’m going to go down… I’m feeling sick! Sassinhoraaaaa ”, commented a follower. ” Queen of Florence”, wrote another.