After giving birth, Marília Mendonça completely changes the look and fans approve

The sertaneja left her followers mad

On the afternoon of Friday (06), Marília Mendonça made a good surprise for her followers and posted a sequence of photos on her official Instagram profile.

In the record, the countryman came up with the longest hair, betting on the card and leaving her followers gaping with her new look. “Guys… (pause so they don’t lose their breath)… look at this cat passing through your feed”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

In less than three hours, the record shared by Marília received more than one million likes and collected praise from fans and other celebrities.

“To the world, I’m going to go down… I’m feeling sick! Sassinhoraaaaa ”, commented a follower. ” Queen of Florence”, wrote another.