THE LAST OF US PART 2, EUROPEAN STEELBOOK: IMAGES SPOTTED ON THE NET!

Pending the late spring, which will bring with it the much-desired publication of The Last of Us Part 2, an interesting image has emerged on the net.

Leaked from the pages of the well-known Reddit forum, the latter features the European edition of the steelbook of the new title signed by Naughty Dog. To publish it is the user ” Felix Montoya “: you can view the shot directly at the bottom of this news. Two watercolor-style portraits of the two great protagonists of the first The Last of Us dominate the case, now in their more mature and mature version. On the one hand, in fact, we find a now-grown Ellie , while the back allows us to give a new look to a Joel increasingly tried by the years. Obviously, the logo of The Last of Us part 2. What do you think, do you like it?

Waiting to be able to discover new details on the production, unfortunately recently faded occasion on the occasion of the cancellation of the team’s participation in the PAX East, we remember that The Last of Us Part 2 will debut exclusively on PlayStation 4 on May 29th. On the final result of their efforts, the boys of Naughty Dog are decidedly optimistic, so much so that the Game Director Anthony Newman spoke of a possible ” redefinition of the canons of the AAA games “.