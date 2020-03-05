Tati Zaqui puts revealing click in front of the mirror and almost shows too much

The funkier made her followers crazy with the click

This Wednesday afternoon (04), Tati Zaqui once again drove her followers crazy by posting a sequence of photos on her Instagram profile.

In the record, the funkier appeared in front of the mirror in the “front and back” style, wearing a short jacket and almost showing too much. “Head or crown?”, She wrote in the caption of the publication.

In less than five hours, the record shared by the singer received more than 384 thousand likes and collected praise from fans and friends.

“A love for this woman!” Commented a follower. “Too wonderful my god,” wrote another. “I am completely in love with this woman !!”, said another.