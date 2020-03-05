Sheila Mello posts backstage video and leaves followers delighted

The muse gave something to talk about on the internet

Sheila Mello shook the structures of her followers on Instagram this morning (Wednesday).

The muse posted a hot video behind the scenes of her photoshoot, just using a bold look, all cut and tiny in the right parts.

In the caption, she showed gratitude for her work: “Good morning gently! When we work with love, we are rewarded! @andersonmmacedo_ Congratulations on your new studio, may God bless your corner and soon we will make new clicks! ”.

In less than 1 hour the publication had already received more than 8 thousand likes and the followers did not get tired of praising the blonde.

“Goddess is always goddess”, praised a follower. “Does anyone clone this woman?” She joked for a second. “Don’t do that to me,” said a third.