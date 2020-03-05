Sabrina Sato poses with leopard look and fans go crazy

The presenter left the fans gasping with the clicks

Sabrina Sato gaped at her followers on Wednesday afternoon (04), by posting a sequence of photos on her official Instagram profile.

In the record, the presenter came up wearing a leopard-print look, betting on the card and making her followers passionate about the clicks. ” I decided to come very discreetly with this look”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

In less than an hour, the record shared by Sabrina received more than 60 thousand likes and collected praise from fans and other celebrities.

“MINING FOR THE LOVE OF GOD !!!!”, commented David Brazil. ” Aff credo that wonderful !!!”, stated Lívia Andrade. “I love you woman, you are perfect,” wrote another follower.