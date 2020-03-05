RESIDENT EVIL 3 REMAKE: THAT’S WHY JILL VALENTINE’S APPEARANCE HAS BEEN CHANGED

Many are wondering why Capcom has decided to adopt a new look for Jill Valentine in Resident Evil 3 Remake, where the character appears redesigned compared to the original version released in 1999. An answer to this doubt comes from the pages of the British magazine EDGE.

The magazine interviewed the producer Peter Fabiano, who clarifies some aspects related to the change of look: ” in Resident Evil 3 Remake we adopted a style close to photorealism with the aim of giving life to a horror atmosphere that was absolutely credible. We wanted Jill to live up to the situation but also to keep her personality, that’s how the new Jill was born. “

Yesterday Capcom showed 20 minutes of gameplay of Resident Evil 3 Remake, remember that the game will be released on April 3 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the package also includes the multiplayer experience Resident Evil REsistance, disconnected from the main adventure.

Capcom has also promised a demo of Resident Evil 3 Remake, at the moment however there are no details on the content and the release date of the trial version, presumably arriving during the month of March.