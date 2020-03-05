POKEMON GO: LEGENDARY AND MYSTERIOUS POKÉMON ARRIVING IN THE FIGHTING LEAGUE

Niantic Labs has announced the arrival, for a limited period, of some Pokemon Legend and Mysteries in the Pokemon GO Lotte GO League, among these, we mention Darkrai, Giratina Altered Form, and Thundurus.

The developers have also confirmed that until March 18 it will be possible to unlock the battles of the Lega Lotte GO without walking or using Pokemonete, below all the news:

Pokemon GO News March 2020

Chance to meet Darkrai as a reward in the Lotte GO League from Friday 6 March at 08:00 to Monday 9 March at 22:00. If you are lucky, you may encounter a chromatic Darkrai

Chance to meet Giratina Altered Form as a reward in the Lotte GO League from Friday 13 March at 08:00 to Monday 16 March at 22:00 (local time). If you are lucky, you may encounter a Chromatic Altered Giratina

You will have the opportunity to meet Thundurus, the Legendary Pokémon, as a reward in the Lotte GO League until further notice without time limit

Darkrai and Altered Form Giratina will not appear in raids

Unlock the Lotte GO League fights without walking or using Pokémonete

Receive bonus bonuses like rare candies from Lega Lotte GO prizes

The odds of encountering rare Pokémon as League Lotte GO rewards increase. You may also encounter Legendary Pokémon or Mysterious Pokémon

Recall that some Pokemon GO events have been canceled for the Coronavirus in Italy, Japan, and South Korea, the events in question will probably be recovered later, more details will be revealed soon.