PC GAMES: GONNER AND OFFWORLD TRADING COMPANY FREE TODAY ON EPIC GAMES STORE

The two new free games of the week, Gonner and Offworld Trading Company for PC, arrive on Epic Games Store, downloadable without costs of any kind starting from 17:00 this afternoon and until the same time on Thursday 12 March.

Offworld Trading Company

Mars has been colonized and the multinational titans fight to dominate this new market. Competition is fierce in this fast-paced economic RTS, designed by Soren Johnson, chief designer of Civilization IV.

Gonner

Gonner is a very difficult procedural generation platform with roguelike elements that relies heavily on the score you get. Gonner also tells a story of three friends: Ikk, Death and a space whale named Sally.

With the arrival of the first two free games in March, Inner Space will no longer be available for free download from 17:00 on Thursday 5 March, so if you are interested to take advantage of it before the game returns to be paid. Also today, Epic should also reveal the new free games of the next week, we will know more in the next few hours.