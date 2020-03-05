NINTENDO ANNOUNCES A SUPER MARIO X LEVIS COLLABORATION

Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser anticipated the upcoming announcement of a collaboration between Nintendo and Levis on Twitter for a Super Mario-themed clothing line.

At the moment there are no details of any kind in this regard, the collaboration could create a capsule collection of clothing dedicated to Super Mario, among which we hypothesize shirts, jeans, hats, shoes, and other accessories. Nintendo is not new to this type of collaboration and in the past, the company has collaborated with brands such as Vans for the production of limited edition clothing. The announcement could arrive in the next few hours, so we look forward to hearing more.

There are many companies in the clothing sector that have recently signed partnerships with the giants of the world of video games, think of the Puma x Tetris, Adidas x Ninja line and the collaboration between Puma and Sonic to promote the blue hedgehog film.

And what do you think of this alliance between Nintendo and Levis? Would you be interested in buying T-shirts and other Super Mario-themed products?