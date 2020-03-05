Lívia Andrade remembers carnival and posts an emotional story: “Delivering my crown”

The presenter gave the talk on the web

On the night of this Wednesday (04), Lívia Andrade said something on her Instagram.

The muse posted a text saying goodbye to the carnival, apparently abandoning her post as Queen of the Drums of Tuiuti, displaying a sequence of breathtaking photos.

In the report, she begins: “I am giving my crown to anyone who deserves to wear it! I deliver with affection to the next lucky girl, other women deserve to feel this emotion and have this experience! I know it’s not part of the history of Tuiuti, artists in front of the drums and that’s why I felt so special, in fact, I was there as a sambista. I want to thank the @paraisodotuiutioficial community that embraced me from day one. Thank you, President Thor and Igor, for the invitation. You insisted and convinced me, so I returned to Sapucaí ”.

“It was better than I imagined, I was among the best Queens of RJ for research and that thanks to all of you who supported me. I liked it so much that I also want to give myself the opportunity to meet other communities, make more friends and write new pages in my Carnival history! Thank you Mestre @pereiraricardinho 🥁 Samba is a big family, I was very happy and so I intend to continue my journey, or better “Sambada” kkk kkk I hope in 2021 to continue in another community and be as happy as I was in Tuiuti! “, He concluded.

The publication shocked the followers, who left more than 70 thousand likes in the publication and left several compliments for the blonde.

“This queen is dedicated and committed,” commented a follower. “You are a real samba player”, he praised a second. “Wonderful, never miss!” Wrote a third.