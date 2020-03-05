Juju Salimeni shows good shape in a neon look and draws attention on the web: “Goddess”

The blonde left the followers drooling
On Wednesday night (04), Juju Salimeni arrived arriving on social networks.
The blonde showed a totally different neon look, composed of orange pants and a pink top, showing her healed belly to be envious.
In the caption, the muse decided to philosophize for her followers: “Between halves and fears, I am proud to say that, in me, nothing is a coward. It takes courage to stay, and even more to let go. I haven’t survived in half. I, as a whole, no longer make a storm out of love. I’m not from games, I don’t like the draw. I take care of my intensity. I am not ashamed to say that with me it is all or nothing. I’m an ocean. And God forbid those people who come just to get their feet wet (Text by Thamires Hauch) ”.
The publication got over 67 thousand likes and the followers loved Juju’s philosophical and reflective moment.
“Mulherão da PO # $ @ $ @ $”, a follower joked. “This look is wonderful”, praised a second. “Good luck,” commented a third.