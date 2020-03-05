Isis Valverde oozes natural beauty and leaves passionate followers: “I wanted to wake up like this”

The actress exuded an enviable beauty

This Wednesday morning (04), Isis Valverde left her followers sighing when posing on her Instagram.

The brunette made a publication in the style of the gif and took the opportunity to say good morning to her followers, posing with an open shirt beyond revealing, in a very strategic position, oozing lots of natural beauty.

In a few hours, the publication had already reached the mark of 80 thousand likes.

“I wanted to wake up so beautiful and full”, praised a follower. “Like a retard trying to pass the photo to the side thinking that he had caught kkkkkkkkkkkkk”, joked a second. “They still say there is no such thing as perfection!” Commented a third.