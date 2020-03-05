Isabella Santoni post differentiated click and almost shows too much

The blonde did not skimp on sensuality and attracted the eyes of her followers

On the afternoon of Wednesday (04), Isabella Santoni shook the psychological of her followers by posting a somewhat differentiated click on her Instagram profile.

In the record, the blonde appeared in a differentiated pose, wearing an open look and almost showing too much, completely attracting the eyes of her followers.

In less than an hour, the click shared by Isabelle received more than 23,000 likes and collected praise from fans and friends.

“Its beauty and simplicity enchant me”, commented a follower. “It looks like a fairy, how beautiful,” wrote another. “How perfect !!” said another.

