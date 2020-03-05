GTA 5, AN ELEVEN YEAR OLD PLAYS TOO MUCH: RELATIVE TAKES HIM TO PRACTICE DRIVING

Certainly, there is no shortage in the world of more or less bizarre and peculiar events and events. Among the latter, however, a recent incident in Great Britain can certainly be included.

As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, the official Twitter account of the Lancashire traffic police (British county often abbreviated as “Lancs”) wanted to share with the citizens a decidedly bizarre story of which she was a witness.

In twitter, we can find attached the image of a red car, which is accompanied by the following brief report: ” The driver of this car was 11 years old … (yes, eleven!). A member of the family was fed up with the child playing Grand Theft Auto all day on PlayStation, so he took him to practice driving in the Blackpool parking lot … The adult was reported for the traffic offense. ”

According to data reported during January of this year, GTA 5 is the best selling game of the decade in the United Kingdom. However, it is not certain if it was this or another chapter of the series, expressly dedicated to an adult audience, that ended up in the hands of the very young British citizen. At the moment, official information about a GTA 6 has not yet arrived from Rockstar Games.