GOOGLE STADIA, 4K SUPPORT IS NOW ACTIVE ON CHROME, BUT NOT FOR EVERYONE

Google is starting to introduce 4K support on Stadia via browser, as reported by some users with PRO subscriptions who have seen this new function appear in the main menu by accessing via Chrome.

Some Stadia PRO subscribers have seen the 4K icon appear in the Google Stadia sidebar and have successfully tested this option which at the moment seems to be still in the testing phase and not available to everyone. To play in 4K, the connection test must return an ” excellent ” result, otherwise, the icon will not be active and therefore players will not be able to select this resolution.

In the last days, Google has added to the Stadia operating system the possibility to download and save screenshots and in-game videos, in general, Big G seems to want to further improve the user experience of its platform, available since last November in Worldwide.

Google has also promised the arrival of new games and some exclusive titles during 2020, for the moment there are no major releases in the first part of the year (excluding DOOM Eternal) but the company reiterates that ” not all publishers have yet announced their plans to arrive on Google Stadia during the current year. ”