GOD OF WAR, DISCOVERED A BIZARRE EASTER EGG: THE DISCOVERY USING THE FREE CAMERA

Lance McDonald’s name may be unknown to many, but the content creator is extremely well known in the communities of Dars Souls and Bloodborne, thanks to his work of investigation into hidden secrets and content cut by the development team.

For example, McDonald recently released an interesting video, in which he illustrates the possibility of taking control of enemies and Bosses in Dark Souls 3. Now, the young man has temporarily left the From Software world to devote himself to exploring the latest God of War, released in 2018 ( If you have not yet played God of War, we warn that there is anticipation on the title).

Managed to gain access to the free camera within the game of Santa Monica Studios, he immediately spotted a rather … peculiar content. As you can see directly at the bottom of this news, in fact, there is a bizarre detail that emerges in the combat phase that sees Kratosto oppose Baldur. Defeated the opponent, the protagonist throws him in the depths of a deep crevasse. Apparently, however, the character does not seem to have taken it at all well, so much so that in the course of his unstoppable fall he finds the energy to turn to Kratos decidedly unkind gestures!

In closing, we point out that the new manager of Santa Monica Studios was recently presented.