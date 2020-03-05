FROM THE AUTHORS OF SOMA A NEW CLUE ABOUT THE NEXT GAME: A DISTURBING AUDIO RELEASED

It is now quite evident that Frictional Games is preparing for the announcement of its next project: in fact for several weeks now the authors of SOMA have published mysterious clues on the net.

Among the first, we remember the publication of a mysterious image on its website, depicting a strange alien creature. This teaser, dating back to the month of January, was recently followed by the distribution of a hidden video on YouTube, entitled ” I am Tasi ” and inside which it is possible to hear the voice of a woman and view a very short video sequence in the first person.

Now a further piece joins the bizarre puzzle outlined by the software house. Directly from their official Twitter account, the authors of SOMA and Amnesia have in fact made available a strange twitter within which it is reported the successful recovery of the artifact 1/7/115 called ” Triple Crown “. Apparently the latter included a corrupt video file, but at least the audio has been restored … and it looks downright disturbing! What can it be?

Waiting for an announcement from Frictional Games that seem to be getting closer, we bring you at the beginning and at the bottom of this news all the clues collected so far by the community: what will the software house developers be working on?