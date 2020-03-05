FORTNITE: WEEK 3 SEASON 2 CHALLENGES REVEALED BY A LEAK, NEW SKINS FROM MARCH 5TH

Always ready to welcome new content, Fortnite Battaglia Reale is getting ready to kick off the usual new weekly Challenges: what awaits gamers during Week 3 of Season 2?

According to reports from the numerous data miners present in the community of enthusiasts for the Epic Games title, it will soon make its debut of a set of challenges divided over two weeks, called the Nitroglycerin Test. As for the first part, Fortnite players will be asked to perform the following tasks:

Defeat five players using explosives;

Look for ten chests at Siepi di Agrifoglio or Corso Commercio;

Destroy ten structures with propane canisters;

Take off using a speedboat;

Visit 15 different landmarks;

Use three emplacements to upgrade a weapon;

Deal 500 damage to a boss;

Land at Idro 16, The Rig and Falegnameria Truciolandia;

Destroy five cameras or sentry towers;

Defeat two players without using a shield or healing tools;

Obviously, as indicated by a leak and not by official sources, the new Challenges may vary in whole or in part compared to what is reported.

In addition, we point out the new skins currently available within the Fortnite store. After the Steel Field Skin, they are now on sale: