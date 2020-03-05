FORTNITE NITROGLYCERIN: WHERE AND HOW TO FLY WITH A MOTORBOAT

Fortnite Season 2 Week 3 Nitroglycerin Trials challenges are available today. In this mini-guide, we explain how to easily complete the challenge that requires flying on a speedboat.

Where can Motorboats be found on the new Fortnite Season 2 map? What is the best place on the island to go for the jumps? Let’s see it together.

Where to find Speedboats in Fortnite Season 2

The Speedboats can be found in all the rivers on the island of Fortnite Season 2, and in lakes and off the coasts. In any case, to easily complete the challenge in question, we advise you to go near Lake Languido, within the red circle that we have traced on the map shown at the bottom of the page.

Like flying with a Speedboat in Fortnite Season 2

As you can see in the video proposed at the opening, near Lake Languido it is easy to find a motorboat on which to board. After that, just follow the waterway to get to a waterfall: overcome it by operating the turbo, in order to make a nice flight. Subsequently, to make other jumps you can build a wooden ramp on the stream, get back on board the motorboat and operate the turbo to hover again in flight.

Repeat this process until the objectives of the challenge are complete. Where are you at with the Nitroglycerin tests? If you need help completing the other challenges, we remind you that on our pages we have also explained how to destroy structures with Propane Tanks.