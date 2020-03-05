Flávia Alessandra poses in a striking look and enchants fans: “Wonder Woman is different”

The actress squandered health on her Instagram

The internet stopped on Tuesday night (03) with the bold posting of Flávia Alessandra on her Instagram.

The actress posed with a distinctive white and silver look, very reminiscent of a superheroine costume, but really drawing attention with her sculptural body at the age of 45.

In the caption, she wrote that it was the #TBT: “I love that @topmagazine gave me a reason to remember this essay here, kkkk 😂 Whoever lost the conversation takes advantage of what’s saved in the stories. I loved the chat, I hope you do too! ”.

The publication received more than 90 thousand likes and the followers left much praise for the blonde.

“The wonder woman is different !!!”, a follower joked. “My heart can’t take it,” commented a second. “God is a woman,” said a third.