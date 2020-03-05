FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE: WRESTLER KENNY OMEGA INTERVIEWS PRODUCER YOSHINORI KITASE

The wrestler Kenny Omega (very popular in Japan and the United States) interviewed the producer of Final Fantasy VII Remake. The result? A long 23-minute video published on the official Square Enix Japan channel.

During the interview, there was talk not only of FF VII remake but in general and of Kitase’s long experience in the video game industry, who focused on his memories and the best moments lived in these years, before moving on to talk the character of Cloud and the origins of Shinra and Sephiroth. There is also room for questions about the possible return of Parasite Eve and the music of the Final Fantasy series.

Recall that the demo of Final Fantasy 7 for PS4 is available for download, all those who download it will receive a free theme redeemable from April 10, the game’s release date.