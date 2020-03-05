EFOOTBALL PES 2020: NEW DATA PACK AND CELEBRATIONS FOR THE 25 YEARS OF THE SERIES

PES was born in Japan on July 21, 1995, with the name of J.League Jikkyou Winning Eleven. Konami today announced the first details related to the PES football campaign dedicated to the series’ 25th-anniversary celebrations.

Konami has decided to inaugurate the campaign with the introduction of the Glorious Moments Series, a collection of unforgettable moments of the greatest football stars of the present and the past. Each Glorious Moment celebrates a significant match in the career of a great footballer and includes a card with the match image and player statistics for that particular match. Each player or legend of the Glorious Moments Series will be associated with a specific team, with the possibility of increasing performance by combining the player or legend with the chosen myClub team.

Konami is delighted to pay tribute to all football PES 2020 gamers with the Glorious Moment of Maradona, dedicated to his legendary performance in the 1983 Spanish Cup final with Barcelona. In addition to this gift for all PES 2020 eFootball gamers, the following Glorious Moments dedicated to Legends will be available through the in-game campaigns that begin today:

Oliver Kahn (Bayern Munich) – Glorious match: 09/02/2002

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern Munich) – Glorious match: 13/06/1981

Young Élber (Bayern Munich) – Glorious match: 17/05/2003

Carles Puyol (Barcelona) – Glorious match: 17/05/2006

Xavi (Barcelona) – Glorious match: 05/27/2009

Andres Iniesta (Barcelona) – Glorious match: 06/05/2009

The 25th Anniversary Campaign will continue throughout the year with the introduction of additional game content and new announcements to the delight of new and old PES fans around the world.

The eFootball PES 2020 Data Pack 5.0 is now available for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and includes over 30 new player faces to continue offering gamers the most realistic football simulation possible. The list of new players’ faces includes, among others: Reece James, Brandon Williams, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Todd Cantwell, and Achraf Hakimi.

Konami joins Bayern Munich’s celebrations for its 120th anniversary by including the new Bavarian team commemorative kit in the football PES 2020 Data Pack 5.0. This free update also includes a number of gameplay improvements and fixes based on community suggestions.