E3 2020 CANCELED OR POSTPONED FOR CORONAVIRUS? ORGANIZATION COMMENTARY – UPDATED

Update: Although California has declared a state of emergency for the Coronavirus alarm, a news release released by ESA says that the institution is continuing to work for the organization of E3 2020 while monitoring the delicate international situation. To date, the fair is confirmed for the period from 9 to 11 June, safeguarding the health of exhibitors and visitors remains the top priority of the organizers.

As you know, the March 2020 GDC was canceled due to growing concerns about the Coronavirus epidemic. The decision was made by the organization after the defections of companies such as Sony, Microsoft, Epic Games, and Activision occurred in the previous days.

A question therefore arises: is E3 2020 also at risk? The famous Los Angeles fair, scheduled for this year from 9 to 11 June, is undoubtedly one of the most awaited events for videogamers. The 2020 edition promises to be very special since it will represent a window on the next generation of consoles.

Patrick Klepek, the senior reporter for VICE Games, got in touch with a representative of the E3 organization, receiving the following in response: “Everyone is monitoring the situation carefully. We will continue to be vigilant, our priorities are health, the well-being and safety of our exhibitors and visitors. Based on what we know at the moment, we are moving forward with plans for E3 2020 at top speed. Sales for exhibitors and registrations herald an exciting show in June “.

The plans of the organization of E3 2020, therefore, proceed quickly and have not undergone any change. At the moment, therefore, the Los Angeles fair does not seem to be at risk, but obviously everything will depend on the evolution of the Coronavirus epidemic in the coming months.