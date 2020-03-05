DESTINY 2 SEASON OF THE INTREPID: THE ITALIAN CALENDAR OF EVENTS

After announcing Destiny 2’s Fearless Season, Bungie also released the Italian calendar of events and planned activities, including the return of the Osiris Trials and the Guardian Games.

The season will be inaugurated on March 10 with the Torre del Serafino event, then continue on March 13 with the Trials of Osiris and three more Bunker de Serafino events (on March 10, March 24 and April 7), the Guardian Games (from April 21 to May 11) and the Calvary Grand Master arriving on April 21. Find the complete calendar at the bottom of the news, below instead of the free content and the exclusive rewards of the Season Pass.

Destiny 2 Season of the Intrepid Season Pass

In addition to all the free content, the Season Pass will also give access to the following news:

Weekly Rasputin Challenges

Legendary lost sectors

New triumphs, bounties, and books of seasonal legends

Exotic emote, wrapping, decoration and final move

All XP gained increase over the season

Extra Season Pass Rewards

New exotic enterprise

Immediate release of the seventh seraph armor set for each class

Unlocking the Exotic Auto Rifle, Tommy’s Matches

Destiny 2 Season of the Fearless content for free

Defend the Last City from the Red Legion by upgrading Rasputin

New Torre del Serafino events and bunker activities

Seasonal Artifact: Upgrade the Mind Mind Kindjal to get modifications for seasonal equipment

Upgrade to unlock the seventh seraphim’s seasonal armor set

Level up and unlock the exotic automatic rifle, Tommy’s Matches

Trials of Osiris return every weekend (minimum power level required: 960)

On March 10 Destiny 2 will receive a Major Update to prepare the game for the start of the new season, in the next few days Bungie should reveal the complete roadmap of the update and the maintenance and downtimes of the servers.