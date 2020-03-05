DEATH STRANDING FOR PC: ULTRA WIDE MONITOR SUPPORT EVEN DURING MOVIES

At the beginning of the week, Kojima Productions and 505 Games have announced the release date of Death Stranding for PC confirming some features of this edition, including Photo Mode and support for UltraWide monitors, in this regard Kojima himself spoke on Twitter for clarification.

Who plays on an UltraWide monitor will be able to make the most of it not only during the game but also as regards the reproduction of the films, which have been perfectly optimized to adapt to the resolution and ratio of the screens of this type.

The pre-orders of Death Stranding for PC are already open on Steam and Epic Games Store, by pre-ordering the players will receive some bonuses including artwork and backgrounds in HD, the soundtrack with unpublished tracks and some in-game objects, including content in Half-Life theme.

The physical version ( called Day 1 Edition ) will instead include all digital content and a metal Steelbook case decorated with an exclusive image, different from the one used for the Steelbook on PlayStation 4. Death Stranding will use Denuvo on PC, the famous DRM is was chosen by the publisher to protect the game from piracy when it becomes available starting June 2.