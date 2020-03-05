DEATH STRANDING AND THE WARM WELCOME IN THE USA: THE THEORY OF HIDEO KOJIMA

The interviewer raises the question about the not always excellent reception received by Death Stranding in North America by citing the review of IGN USA which gave the game a score of 6.8 / 10. Hideo Kojima, however, does not care and indeed expresses his vision on the matter: ” In the United States they are used to shooting games or with a strong action component, probably Death Stranding is not akin to the tastes of American players, I accept it. ”

The Japanese producer and game designer is convinced that the goodness of his work will emerge in a few years “I am convinced that I have created a unique project … we will see what will happen in four or five years. “

Hideo Kojima’s most recent game was released last November on PS4 and PlayStation 4 PRO after a development that lasted just over three years, Death Stranding will be released on PC on June 2, distributed by 505 Games in physical and digital version.