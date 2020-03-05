Aline Riscado enchants followers and makes faces: “Musa é musa”

The muse did not leave the crowd disappointed with another photo

Aline Riscado returned to get her more than 10 million followers excited on her Instagram this Wednesday night (04). With a transparent T-shirt, the muse made a face and gave something to talk about.

“A beautiful night for us!”, She wrote in the caption of the publication.

The photo had more than 4.7 thousand likes in less than 10 minutes, one of the photos with the highest number of reactions in less time.

Recently, Aline Riscado shocked her followers by posting a sequence of photos on her Instagram profile.

In the click, the brunette appeared next to her friend in the ‘front and back’ style, putting the body into play and completely attracting the eyes of her followers. “Haaaaa This little fairy is the choreography partner that we will post soon !!! Just wait !!! ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.