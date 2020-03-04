THE DIVISION 2 AND WARLORDS OF NEW YORK ON GOOGLE STADIA IN MARCH: CROSSPLAY WITH PC EXPECTED

Google’s streaming game service is preparing to welcome a new Ubisoft production: Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and its recent expansion Warlords of New York.

This is officially confirmed by the French software house, which announces that both contents will enrich the Google Stadia virtual catalog starting next Tuesday 17 March. From this date, subscribers to the service will, therefore, be able to purchase both contents, available in different expanded editions. By opting for The Division 2 Warlords of New York Edition, you will have access to the base game and the new expansion. Choosing the Ultimate Edition, in addition to the game and expansion, you will also get the contents of the Year 1 Pass of Division 2. Interesting detail, the buyers of Division 2 in possession of Google Stadia will be able to take advantage of cross-play with PC users.