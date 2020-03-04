Tati Zaqui poses in front of the mirror and beauty impresses: “Saved Instagram”

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0

The funkier sported a phenomenal good shape for her fans

Tati Zaqui warmed the weather at dawn on Tuesday (03) on her Instagram.

The funkier posed in front of the mirror with her blouse open and showing her good shape in a transparent black top, sporting long blue hair, now with her new platinum locks. The followers were impressed by the beauty of the muse.

View this post on Instagram

👽👽

A post shared by TATI ZAQUI 👹 (@tatizaqui) on

In a few hours, the publication accumulated more than 120 thousand likes and the fans did not spare praise.

“Cheering up our Tuesday night,” commented a follower. “Tati never disappoints,” he praised a second. “Your mother threw the huh,” joked a third.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here