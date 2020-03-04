RESIDENT EVIL 3 REMAKE: NEW GAMEPLAY VIDEO FROM THE JAPANESE VERSION

During the CapcomTV episode aired today in Japan, the Osaka house showed a new 13-minute Resident Evil 3 Remake gameplay sequence, taken from the Japanese version of the game.

The entire transmission is visible in the video published at the beginning, the gameplay of Resident Evil 3 starts at the minute 42:10 and ends at the minute 55:18. It is not clear whether the sequence is the same that will be shown tonight by Capcom in a subtitled version in English, so we prefer not to tell you anything, so as to avoid any spoilers and advances.