RESIDENT EVIL 3 REMAKE: NEW GAMEPLAY VIDEO FROM THE JAPANESE VERSION

During the CapcomTV episode aired today in Japan, the Osaka house showed a new 13-minute Resident Evil 3 Remake gameplay sequence, taken from the Japanese version of the game.
The entire transmission is visible in the video published at the beginning, the gameplay of Resident Evil 3 starts at the minute 42:10 and ends at the minute 55:18. It is not clear whether the sequence is the same that will be shown tonight by Capcom in a subtitled version in English, so we prefer not to tell you anything, so as to avoid any spoilers and advances.
According to some rumors, the release date of the Resident Evil 3 demo could be announced this evening, confirmed in the past week without further details. The full game will be released on April 3 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, in all likelihood, therefore, the trial version will make its debut on digital stores during the month just started.