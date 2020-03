Rafaella Kalimann leaves followers hypnotized with new photo on Instagram

The sister squandered a lot of sensuality in the click

Rafa Kalimann, the digital influencer, and participant in Big Brother Brasil 2020 left her more than 6 million followers on Instagram enchanted by her beauty in a shared click last Monday (2).

In the photo, she appeared wearing only one piece and showing off her great shape, with a card for the camera. “Is Rafa perfect? No!!!! But she is always looking for her evolution ”, says an excerpt from the text published by the muse team in the caption.

In the comments, followers spared no praise. “What a woman,” said one. “Beautiful and sensible 😍🔝”, said another.