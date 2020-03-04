POKÉMON GO AND TEAM ROCKET: THE NEW SHADOW POKÉMON AT THE CENTER OF A DEBATE BETWEEN THE PLAYERS

Among the countless events that crowd the calendar of events scheduled for March within Pokémon GO, we find an initiative dedicated to Team GO Rocket.

As expected, the latter sees absolute protagonists the Shadow Pokémon, now widely known by the Trainers active in the mobile game. As per tradition, users will be required to confront Team GO Rocket members to save the creatures and purify them. This time, however, the feat will be a little more difficult than usual: Shadow Pokémon are in fact now more powerful than what Pokémon Masters experienced during previous events.

A choice that has generated some doubts in part of the community of fans of the mobile title, which has highlighted how the changes introduced seem to make it more advantageous to keep the Pokémon in Shadow form rather than purify it, thus going to contrast the narrative aspect of the event, linked to the concept of saving creatures. A point of view disputed by other Trainers, who highlight how in reality it is still advantageous to purify Shadow Pokémon since the operation automatically brings the creature to Level 25 and allows the removal of Frustration.