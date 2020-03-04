PLAYSTATION 2: REDISCOVERING THE LAUNCH GAMES OF THE SONY CONSOLE

Today PS2 is twenty years old, what better opportunity then to take a step back in time and (re) discover the launch lineup that accompanied the debut of the Sony console in stores?

On March 4, 2000, Japanese players were able to get their hands on games such as A-Train 6, Eternal Ring, Ridge Racer V and Street Fighter EX3, the selection for North America which includes games such as Dead or Alive 2 Hardcore was much more nourished. , Evergrace, Fantavision, NHL 2001, Midnight Club Street Racing, Madden NFL 2001, Ready 2 Rumble Boxing Round 2 and Unreal Tournament. Europe has seen fewer games coming, some inherited from the launch lineups and others unpublished such as Gradius III & IV, Aqua Aqua and FIFA 2001.

Games released in Japan

A-Train 6

DrumMania

Eternal Ring

Kakinoki Shogi IV

Kessen

Mahjong Taikai III

Morita Shogi

Ridge Racer V

Stepping Selection

Street Fighter EX3

Launch lineup in the USA

Armored Core 2

Dead or Alive 2 Hardcore

Dynasty Warriors 2

ESPN International Track & Field

ESPN Winter X Games Snowboarding

Eternal Ring

Evergrace

FantaVision

Gungriffon Blaze

Kessen

Madden NFL 2001

Midnight Club Street Racing

NHL 2001

Orphen Scion of Sorcery

Q-Ball Billiards Master

Ready 2 Rumble Boxing Round 2

Ridge Racer V

Silent Scope

Smuggler’s Run

Street Fighter EX3

Summoner

Surfing H30

Swing Away Golf

Tekken Tag Tournament

TimeSplitters

Unreal Tournament

Wild Wild Racing

X-Squad

Launch games in Europe

Aqua Aqua

Dynasty Warriors 2

Fantavision

FIFA 2001

Gradius III & IV

Jikkyou World Soccer 2000

NHL 2001

Orphen Scion of Society

Ready 2 Rumble Boxing Round 2

Ridge Racer V

Silent Scope

Smuggler’s Run

SSX

Tekken Tag Tournament

TimeSplitters

Wild Wild Racing

Which of these games did you buy at the time of the launch of PlayStation 2 and which of the three lineups is the best in your opinion?