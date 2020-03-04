PLAYSTATION 2: REDISCOVERING THE LAUNCH GAMES OF THE SONY CONSOLE

Today PS2 is twenty years old, what better opportunity then to take a step back in time and (re) discover the launch lineup that accompanied the debut of the Sony console in stores?
On March 4, 2000, Japanese players were able to get their hands on games such as A-Train 6, Eternal Ring, Ridge Racer V and Street Fighter EX3, the selection for North America which includes games such as Dead or Alive 2 Hardcore was much more nourished. , Evergrace, Fantavision, NHL 2001, Midnight Club Street Racing, Madden NFL 2001, Ready 2 Rumble Boxing Round 2 and Unreal Tournament. Europe has seen fewer games coming, some inherited from the launch lineups and others unpublished such as Gradius III & IV, Aqua Aqua and FIFA 2001.
Games released in Japan
- A-Train 6
- DrumMania
- Eternal Ring
- Kakinoki Shogi IV
- Kessen
- Mahjong Taikai III
- Morita Shogi
- Ridge Racer V
- Stepping Selection
- Street Fighter EX3
Launch lineup in the USA
- Armored Core 2
- Dead or Alive 2 Hardcore
- Dynasty Warriors 2
- ESPN International Track & Field
- ESPN Winter X Games Snowboarding
- Eternal Ring
- Evergrace
- FantaVision
- Gungriffon Blaze
- Kessen
- Madden NFL 2001
- Midnight Club Street Racing
- NHL 2001
- Orphen Scion of Sorcery
- Q-Ball Billiards Master
- Ready 2 Rumble Boxing Round 2
- Ridge Racer V
- Silent Scope
- Smuggler’s Run
- Street Fighter EX3
- Summoner
- Surfing H30
- Swing Away Golf
- Tekken Tag Tournament
- TimeSplitters
- Unreal Tournament
- Wild Wild Racing
- X-Squad
Launch games in Europe
- Aqua Aqua
- Dynasty Warriors 2
- Fantavision
- FIFA 2001
- Gradius III & IV
- Jikkyou World Soccer 2000
- NHL 2001
- Orphen Scion of Society
- Ready 2 Rumble Boxing Round 2
- Ridge Racer V
- Silent Scope
- Smuggler’s Run
- SSX
- Tekken Tag Tournament
- TimeSplitters
- Wild Wild Racing
Which of these games did you buy at the time of the launch of PlayStation 2 and which of the three lineups is the best in your opinion?