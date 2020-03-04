MC Mirella posts different video and drives internet crazy

The funkier made her followers crazy with the video

In the early hours of Monday (02), MC Mirella gaped at her followers by posting a video on her Instagram profile.

In the video, the funkier appeared wearing differentiated lingerie, betting on the card and dancing a lot for her followers. “Wait for # ICE … whoever records video dancing marks me to repost”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

The record shared by the brunette received more than 929 views and collected praise from fans and friends, who were amazed at the talent of the funkeira.

“Oh my knee BUT PERFECT 0 LADIES TO THE LADY”, commented a follower. “Amooooo, my dream to meet you”, wrote another.