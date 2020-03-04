Lívia Andrade makes a bold pose to show off her look and drives the internet crazy: “Most beautiful on the planet”

The presenter was in good shape and had something to talk about

On the night of this Tuesday (03), Lívia Andrade gave the talk on social networks.

The hostess of “Fofocalizando” did a strange pose to show her look to present the program, but the followers noticed that the pose was too bold and went crazy with health that the blonde is lavishing on the click.

De hoje #FofocalizandoNoSbt Look @douglasharris Styling @dandarahlanzine

The publication received more than 100 thousand likes in a few hours and the followers commented madly.

“Most beautiful on the planet”, praised a follower. “This bandit is beautiful”, joked a second. “Your surname is a goddess,” commented a third.

