KONAMI ANNOUNCES CASTLEVANIA SYMPHONY OF THE NIGHT FOR SMARTPHONES, AVAILABLE NOW

Surprisingly, Konami has announced the mobile version of Castlevania Symphony of the Night, a title released in 1997 on PlayStation and SEGA Saturn and acclaimed by audiences and critics, still considered one of the best games ever.

This is the official synopsis released by Konami: ” The most famous game in the Castlevania series finally arrives on mobile. Jump, shoot and fight to make your way through the vast Dracula castle as Alucard in this classic action RPG and reveals a compelling story with a wide range of unique enemies and fascinating characters. Rediscover the world of Castlevania in one of its most revolutionary games with beautiful music and graphics. “

Castlevania Symphony of the Night is available on iPhone, iPad and Android devices downloadable from the App Store and Google Play at a price of 3.49 euros. This edition features a completely revamped interface to fit touch screens, support for wireless controllers, unlockable lenses and an option for quick save. The game is translated into various languages ​​including English, Japanese, German, French, Italian and Spanish.

Recall that the game is also available on PS4 as part of the Castlevania Requiem collection which includes Castlevania Symphony of the Night and Castlevania Rond of Blood.