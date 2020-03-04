Juliana Paes emerges as she came into the world and leaves followers with her mouth open

The actress left fans simply speechless

Juliana Paes appeared in a stunning click shared on Instagram this Tuesday (3) and left her fans even more in love.

In the click published by photographer Paulo Eduardo in her profile on the social network, the actress posed how she came to the world and left her great shape in evidence, at 40.

“In Women’s Week, choosing one to honor in the face of so many warriors is a difficult task. Therefore, I prefer to choose adjectives: mothers, wives, talented, powerful, hardworking, happy and beautiful. Here, very well represented by @julianapaes, but extended to all women in my Brazil ”, she wrote in the post caption. Check out:

In the comments, fans of the global actress spared no praise. “What a woman, what representation for us women!” Said, one person. “Wonderful is she 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”, said another.