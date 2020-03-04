Juliana Caetano, from Bonde do Forró, poses in front of the mirror and impresses

This time the brunette didn’t spare her followers

At dawn on Monday (02), Juliana Caetano, from Bonde do Forró, left her followers unable to sleep with her Instagram post.

The brunette posed only in a tiny, totally white and revealing outfit, which left her sculptural curves on display. In the caption, she even asked an unusual question to interact with her fans: “What time do you sleep? I’m already going, early, right? ”.

The publication earned more than 230,000 likes and followers were excited by the comments.

“Zoom someone ??” asked a follower. “You have to turn off the headlights so as not to drain the battery,” he joked for a second. “The guy who dates you is literally the luckiest man in the world,” wrote a third.