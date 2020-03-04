Isabeli Fontana shows skin treatment with green clay

The muse is giving the talk on social networks

Isabeli Fontana made fans excited this Tuesday afternoon (03) when she showed a different treatment on social networks. In it, the muse emerged as it came into the world and with clay throughout the body.

“If you are a fan of natural treatments, like me, of course, you have heard about the benefits of green clay that has anti-inflammatory mineral properties that help to reduce cellulite and deeply moisturize the skin”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

The photo featured more than 13,000 likes on Instagram.

Recently, Isabeli Fontana gave a talk on social media by posting a sensual click on her official Instagram profile.

In the click, the brunette appeared in a paradisiacal setting, wearing a transparent bathing suit, betting on the card and showing her good shape.