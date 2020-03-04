Isabeli Fontana shows skin treatment with green clay

The muse is giving the talk on social networks
Isabeli Fontana made fans excited this Tuesday afternoon (03) when she showed a different treatment on social networks. In it, the muse emerged as it came into the world and with clay throughout the body.
“If you are a fan of natural treatments, like me, of course, you have heard about the benefits of green clay that has anti-inflammatory mineral properties that help to reduce cellulite and deeply moisturize the skin”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.
View this post on Instagram
#wellness #ourRetreats #enlightenretreats #Fortim2020 Se você é fã de tratamentos naturais, assim como eu é claro que já ouviu falar sobre os benefícios da argila verde que tem propriedades minerais anti-inflamatórias ajudam diminuir celulites e hidrata profundamente a pele .
The photo featured more than 13,000 likes on Instagram.
Recently, Isabeli Fontana gave a talk on social media by posting a sensual click on her official Instagram profile.
In the click, the brunette appeared in a paradisiacal setting, wearing a transparent bathing suit, betting on the card and showing her good shape.