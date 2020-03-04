HALF-LIFE ALYX WILL TELL CRUCIAL EVENTS: FOR VALVE, HALF-LIFE 3 IS A POSSIBILITY

The debut of the new Half-Life: Alyx is approaching, the expected return of the historic Valve saga that will enrich the catalog of games arriving on PC in March 2020.

A short distance from publication, the development team presented some video-gameplay to the public, which offered some insight into what the production will offer. For all details, we would like to point out a new preview of Half-Life: Alyx, edited by our Giuseppe Arace.

From Valve now also come reassurances about the narrative component of the VR game, shrouded in great mystery. Indeed, Robin Walker, a member of the software house, spoke on the matter. During an interview granted to the editorial staff of Game Informer, the latter confirmed that ” Half-Life: Alyx is a full-fledged chapter of the Half-Life series, both in terms of pure quantity of the content and as regards the importance and concreteness of his narrative towards the rest of the series. It is a crucial part of the bigger picture, and it carries the story forward. “The players eager to prepare yourself to face the title, Walker recommends reviewing the events of Half-Life 2.

Inevitable a question related to a possible Half-Life 3, which has seen the developer to adopt optimistic tones.” In Half-Life team: Alyx – he said – there are people who have worked in Valve since Half-Life 2, and some have been active since the time of the first Half-Life. There are also team members for whom Half-Life: Alyx represents the first work on the series, and many of them certainly hope it’s not the last time. We absolutely see Half-Life: Alyx as our return to this world – he concluded – and not its end “.