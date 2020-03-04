Gabi Brandt comes up with unusual object and drives internet crazy

The blonde did not skimp on sensuality and attracted the eyes of her followers

In the afternoon of this Monday (02), Gabi Brandt gave what to talk on social networks when posting a somewhat unusual photo on her official Instagram profile.

On record, the blonde appeared wearing a black cropped, holding a lollipop and completely attracting the eyes of her followers. “NYC nights and analogic camera vibes”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

The record shared by Gabi received more than 920 thousand likes and, as always, collected praise from fans and friends.

“As much as I was anxious to see these photos, it is not written”, commented a follower. “The most beautiful single in Brazil !!!”, said another.