FORTNITE: WHEN DO THE 3 WEEK DEADPOOL CHALLENGES ARRIVE?

This is the third week of the Deadpool Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, but when exactly will the new challenges come out? Let’s try to clarify based on previous Epic Games statements.

As you know, the Deadpool Challenges will not come out on Thursday together with the Challenges of the Week but will arrive the following day, in this case, we will, therefore, have to wait until Friday 6 March. The Challenges of Week 4 instead will be available from Friday 13 March, however, it is not clear when the Deadpool skin will actually be made available to everyone.

Yesterday a leak of the Challenges of Week 3 and 4 of Fortnite emerged, also there is talk of a new Fortnite x Borderlands-themed crossover event, not yet officially announced by Epic and therefore only the result of assumptions based on some references found in the source code from the data miner.

Fortnite update 12.10 has brought some new features for the Save the World and Creative modes, while no great improvements and new contents have emerged for the Royal Battle, with the exception of some skins not yet made public.