FINAL FANTASY 7, BETWEEN REMAKE AND FUTURE: KITASE IS READY TO WORK ON THE GAME FOREVER!

Over twenty years later, Final Fantasy VII is ready for an ambitious return to the game scene, with a remake project that will be created through the publication of multiple chapters.

The new version of the JRPG, as is now known, will bring with it significant changes compared to the original seventh Final Fantasy. In addition to a completely updated technical sector, several changes have in fact involved the combat system structure, going alongside the expansion of the role of some characters and the restructuring of Midgar to make the city a vast and rich environment to be able to act as a frame main to the first chapter of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

An update that Yoshinori Kitase, Producer of the game deems essential and on which he continued during an interview granted to Gamespot. ” Final Fantasy 7 is a game that, if it simply remained true to the original, would be remembered only as something from the past and people would not be so involved in the title. – he declared – I think that for being something that continues to be loved and followed by future generations, we must continue to update it as we are doing now. And in ten years, or twenty years, it may be necessary to do it again! So even if this was the only thing I will do for the rest of my career, I will be disappointed“.