Débora Nascimento poses as she came into the world and draws attention: “This beauty is only found in Brazil”

The brunette shocked her sculptural body

On Tuesday night (03), actress Débora Nascimento attracted several looks with a bold click on her Instagram.

The brunette posed as she came into the world, in a black and white click and exhibiting all her natural beauty, in addition to long and voluminous curly hair to be envious. To give a final touch, the muse bet on the card and delighted the followers.

The publication received more than 37 thousand likes and received several comments.

“Yes, I am your subject,” joked a follower. “Exuberant and magnificent”, praised a second. “Curly hair is beautiful, women shouldn’t do so much straightening,” commented a third.