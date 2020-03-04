Carolina Dieckmann appears very comfortable in summer click and enchants fans

Celebrity left fans gaping

At 41, Carolina Dieckmann continues to impress her more than 5 million followers on Instagram with her beauty and fitness.

This last Tuesday (3), the actress posed very comfortably in a summer click. “Passionate about this print to a degree … 💕”, she wrote in the caption, referring to the bikini. Look:

In the comments, the followers went crazy. “What a woman 😍”, said one. “Passionate about her thinness to a degree 💖,” said another. “You can see the bone,” pointed out another.

