CALL OF DUTY MOBILE: ZOMBIE MODE WILL BE REMOVED SHORTLY

If you are a regular player of Call of Duty Mobile, the now-famous free-to-play first-person shooter for smartphones and tablets, know that soon it will no longer be possible to play the PvE Zombie mode, which may no longer return to the game.

It seems that the development team is not satisfied with the quality level reached by this specific game mode and has decided to remove it starting from March 25, 2020. The developers have therefore confirmed that they will not continue to develop new maps for this model and its return is unlikely, although they do not exclude that in the future they may return to work on the Nacht der Untoten map. Such news has not been welcomed by the numerous players who loved to hunt the undead, despite such a drastic decision that can give great benefits to the classic multiplayer sector and on the battle royale, which now boasts a greater workforce.

We remind you that the game can be downloaded for free by anyone who owns an Android or iOS device and is also compatible with PCs thanks to the Tencent emulator. In the last few days, Season 4 of Call of Duty Mobile has also arrived with numerous news and many contents to unlock by advancing in the level of the season pass.