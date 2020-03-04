BORDERLANDS 3: FIRST DETAILS ON DLC 3 AND 4, IS KRIEG ABOUT TO RETURN?

As you well know by now, Gearbox Software has revealed a few days from all the details on “Guns, Love and Tentacles”, the next expansion of Borderlands 3 which will arrive free of charge for all players in possession of the Season Pass. To accompany this announcement, however, also the very first information on DLC 3 and 4 arrived.

We know of the third additional content that will arrive during the summer of 2020 and that Dinosaurs and Outlaws will be the protagonists. It, therefore, seems that our crazy instruments of death can be used not only on dangerous bandits that roam the planets but also on monstrous dinosaurs. As for the fourth DLC, however, we do not know exactly when its release is expected but according to Randy Pitchford’s words, the Psycho could have the main protagonist as the Psycho, the very muscular bandit who arrived as a payable playable character among the expansions of Borderlands 2. Obviously also these additional contents will be downloadable at no additional cost by anyone who has purchased the season pass or the Super Deluxe Edition of the game, in a huge discount up to a few days ago on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Epic Games Store).

Waiting to discover new information on the DLC in question and on the numerous timed events coming in the next few months, we remind you that Borderlands 3 is about to land on Steam, where it will enjoy support for cross-play with the owners of the title on the Epic Games Store.