Biah Rodrigues, Sorocaba’s wife, talks about controversies of her pregnancy

The celebrity decided to comment on the lack of volume in her belly

Biah Rodrigues, the wife of the backhander Sorocaba, of the duo with Fernando, showed her belly on Tuesday morning (03) and the lack of volume drew the attention of Internet users. The muse is 7 months pregnant.

Annoyed by the comments about the lack of volume, Biah decided to send a message on social media: “Theo is very good and healthy for gestational age, people. Belly size does not define anything ”.

The sex of the child has not yet been revealed by the couple.

Recently, Biah Rodrigues, Sorocaba’s wife, released a photo in which she appears showing the before and after her pregnancy. The celebrity is in her sixth month and her physical form continues to impress internet users.

“You begin to understand the meaning of life when it grows within you…”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.